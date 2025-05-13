Russians attack Nikopol district, destroying house – photos
A house has burned down in the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in Russian attacks using various types of weapons.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and UAVs. Strikes targeted Nikopol and Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove hromadas. A house caught fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: Lysak said the fire had been extinguished.
Other damage is currently being assessed as the inspection of the areas is still ongoing.
"No casualties have been recorded," Lysak concluded.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!