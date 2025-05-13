All Sections
Russians attack Nikopol district, destroying house – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 13 May 2025, 07:51
House on fire. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

A house has burned down in the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in Russian attacks using various types of weapons.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and UAVs. Strikes targeted Nikopol and Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove hromadas. A house caught fire." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

House on fire
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said the fire had been extinguished.

Other damage is currently being assessed as the inspection of the areas is still ongoing.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

"No casualties have been recorded," Lysak concluded.

