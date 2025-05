Russian drone attacks civilian car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring man

An elderly man has been injured in a Russian drone strike on a car in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians are once again targeting civilians. An enemy drone attacked a car in a frontline hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A 72-year-old man has been injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: A Russian drone attacked a car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast on Monday 12 May, killing the driver and injuring three other people.

