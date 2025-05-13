Zelenskyy reveals what he plans to discuss with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that if his conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does take place, he will negotiate a full ceasefire.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on 13 May

Quote: "We will do everything to make this meeting happen. If Putin is truly ready not just in the media but in real life to meet. And then, at the level of leaders, we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire. Because it is with him that I must negotiate a ceasefire. Because he is the only one who decides on it."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that if during the negotiations, Putin expresses willingness for an unconditional ceasefire, it will open the way for more detailed talks about ending the war as a whole.

Zelesnkyy also expressed hope that his American counterpart Donald Trump would join his talks with Putin.

Quote: "We offered President Trump to join. I don’t know the decision of the president of the United States, but in any case, if he confirmed his participation, it would add extra momentum to get Putin to come."

Advertisement:

Background:

Zelenskyy reported that he is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Putin agrees to fly to Istanbul, he and Erdoğan are prepared to travel there instead.

Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, senior envoys of US President Donald Trump, will travel to Istanbul, where talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Thursday.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that if Putin refuses to hold talks in Türkiye, this will indicate that Russia does not want to end the war.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that the Russian side continues preparations for talks in Istanbul on 15 May and is not providing any further comments.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!