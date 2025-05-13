Putin to announce who will go to talks with Ukraine when he deems it necessary – Kremlin

Russian leader’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is preparing for peace talks in Istanbul, and the Kremlin will announce who will represent the Russian side in talks with Ukraine as soon as Vladimir Putin deems it necessary.

Quote from Peskov, in response to the question of who will represent Russia at the talks in Istanbul: "No, as soon as the president [of the Russian Federation - ed.] deems it necessary, we will announce it." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: He said that the Russian side continues to prepare for the talks in Istanbul on 15 May. "Here we need to proceed from what was said in the president's nightly statement following the 9 May celebrations. The Russian side continues to prepare for the talks to be held on Thursday. So far, we are not going to comment on anything else," Peskov said.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said in a statement on 11 May that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but made no mention of the 30-day ceasefire.

On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed on the evening of 11 May that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting on 12 May and declared that he will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed doubt that the Russian side has even a fraction of the courage shown by President Zelenskyy, who has offered Putin a face-to-face meeting in Türkiye.

Steve Witkoff, US President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, said that Donald Trump had issued an ultimatum to Ukraine and Russia to make progress in the negotiations; otherwise, the United States would withdraw from the peace process to end the war.

