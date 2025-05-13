Russian airstrike kills two in Kharkiv Oblast
Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 19:43
Russian forces have launched an airstrike on the village of Nechvolodivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 13 May, killing two people and injuring four.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Syniehubov reported that the airstrike killed an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, whose body was recovered from under the rubble of a house.
He added that a 69-year-old man and three women aged 67, 83 and 88 suffered injuries of varying severity.
