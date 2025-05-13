Russian airstrike kills two in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces have launched an airstrike on the village of Nechvolodivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 13 May, killing two people and injuring four.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov reported that the airstrike killed an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, whose body was recovered from under the rubble of a house.

He added that a 69-year-old man and three women aged 67, 83 and 88 suffered injuries of varying severity.

