European Commission president confirms approval of 17th sanctions package against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed the approval of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which targets, among other things, the shadow fleet of oil tankers used by Moscow to circumvent existing restrictions.

Details: Von der Leyen tweeted that she welcomes the agreement on the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Quote: "We are further restricting access to battlefield technology. And we have listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports. This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin."

Background:

Prior to this, European Pravda learned from a diplomat in Brussels that EU ambassadors had approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. This is the first step in the procedure.

The sanctions are to be finally approved during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on 20 May.

Once the 17th package of sanctions has been approved, work will begin on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

