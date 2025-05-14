All Sections
European Commission president confirms approval of 17th sanctions package against Russia

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 May 2025, 11:43
European Commission president confirms approval of 17th sanctions package against Russia
Von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed the approval of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which targets, among other things, the shadow fleet of oil tankers used by Moscow to circumvent existing restrictions.

Source: Von der Leyen on X (Twitter) 

Details: Von der Leyen tweeted that she welcomes the agreement on the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Quote: "We are further restricting access to battlefield technology. And we have listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports. This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high on the Kremlin."

Background:

EURussiasanctions
