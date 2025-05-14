Zelenskyy assesses likelihood of Putin coming to Istanbul for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated he does not believe that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would come to Istanbul for direct negotiations with him, although he does not completely rule out the possibility.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with German newspaper Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian president spoke about a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which they discussed Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit to Ankara. From there, both leaders would be ready to proceed to Istanbul if Putin arrives.

However, Zelenskyy added that he does not really believe Putin will come.

Quote: "First of all, I don't really believe that Putin is personally capable of attending a meeting. I think he is afraid. But if he feels a serious blow to his economy, then his people, the Russians, will feel it too. That’s why I think there’s still a chance he might come."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that he and Putin "must somehow find a format to end the war".

"Undoubtedly, there are things we must agree on, while technical details can be discussed in another format," he said. "When I meet with Putin, it must result in a political victory – a ceasefire or a prisoner exchange, all for all. And if he doesn’t come, it means he doesn’t want a political victory – neither for his society nor for ours, by the way."

Background:

Zelenskyy said he is ready to speak with Putin in person in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. Following that, US President Donald Trump stated he does not rule out a visit to Türkiye on 15 May.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that the Russian side continues preparations for the talks in Istanbul on 15 May and would not provide any further comment.

On 14 May, Trump said that he does not know whether Putin will attend the negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

