Explosions heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn oblasts

Explosions were heard during an air-raid in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and in the city of Lutsk in Volyn Oblast on the morning of Thursday 15 May, with air defence systems responding.

Source: Suspilne. Ivano-Frankivsk; Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv; Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk; голвоа Івано-Франківської ОВА Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to reports, explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Martsinkiv reported that air defence had been responding.

An air-raid warning in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast was issued at 04:41 due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

At 05:32, 05:47 and 05:52, Suspilne. Ivano-Frankivsk reported more explosions.

Updated: At 06:01, Polishchuk reported explosions in Lutsk, where air defence had also been responding.

At 06:12, Polishchuk wrote that "another UAV is approaching Lutsk". Several explosions were heard right after his message.

At 06:26, the all-clear was given in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Onyshchuk stated that the Russians had attacked the oblast from different directions. She said that "there were no casualties".

The all-clear in Volyn Oblast was given at 06:25. But at 06:40 an air-raid warning was issued again.

At 07:04, Polishchuk reported that there was "another UAV very close to Lutsk".

