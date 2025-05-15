All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 15 May 2025, 05:28
Explosions heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn oblasts
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions were heard during an air-raid in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and in the city of Lutsk in Volyn Oblast on the morning of Thursday 15 May, with air defence systems responding.

Source: Suspilne. Ivano-Frankivsk; Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv; Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk; голвоа Івано-Франківської ОВА Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to reports, explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Martsinkiv reported that air defence had been responding.

An air-raid warning in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast was issued at 04:41 due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

At 05:32, 05:47 and 05:52, Suspilne. Ivano-Frankivsk reported more explosions.

Advertisement:

Updated: At 06:01, Polishchuk reported explosions in Lutsk, where air defence had also been responding.

At 06:12, Polishchuk wrote that "another UAV is approaching Lutsk". Several explosions were heard right after his message.

At 06:26, the all-clear was given in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Onyshchuk stated that the Russians had attacked the oblast from different directions. She said that "there were no casualties".

The all-clear in Volyn Oblast was given at 06:25. But at 06:40 an air-raid warning was issued again.

At 07:04, Polishchuk reported that there was "another UAV very close to Lutsk".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ivano-Frankivsk OblastdronesVolyn Oblastair defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy slams Russia's "decorative" delegation at Türkiye talks – video
WSJ: Ukraine ready to discuss 30-day ceasefire with Russia at talks in Türkiye
updatedUkrainian actor and TV host Maksym Nelipa killed in action
Russia approves delegation for talks in Türkiye – Putin not on list
US and Europe persuaded Zelenskyy not to abandon talks in Istanbul – WP
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
All News
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Explosions occur in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Russians strike Prykarpattia, part of region left without power
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Lithuanian foreign minister wears embroidered shirt to mark Vyshyvanka Day
14:36
Russian artillery strike kills woman in Kherson
14:14
EXPLAINERHow the EU assesses the state of Russia's economy and whether it can be crushed by sanctions
13:58
US warns of looming Russian offensive in Ukraine – CNN
13:19
Ukraine hands over lists of Ukrainian POWs to Pope Leo XIV – photo
13:12
No Ukraine-Russia meeting scheduled for now, says Turkish foreign ministry
13:10
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plan has relied on single power line for over week – IAEA
13:09
Russians attack 71-year-old man with drone in Kherson Oblast
12:54
Turkish President Erdoğan will push for immediate ceasefire in talks with Zelenskyy
12:32
Zelenskyy slams Russia's "decorative" delegation at Türkiye talks – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: