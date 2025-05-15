All Sections
Russian drones attack Poltava and Kyiv oblasts, setting houses, cars and forest on fire

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 15 May 2025, 09:33
An attack by Russian drones has caused fires and destruction in Poltava and Kyiv oblasts. Houses, forests and cars have burned, and several private farms have been damaged.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: In Poltava Oblast’s Lubny district, a house and a car caught fire as a result of the fall of the debris of a Russian UAV.

Firefighters localised the fire. The Russians also damaged several buildings in neighbouring houses.

In the Vyshgorod district in Kyiv Oblast, falling debris from downed drones caused a fire in an unfinished residential house and in the forest. The fire has been extinguished.

In the Fastiv district, two residential houses were damaged as a result of the attack.

It is noted that operational services continue to work to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Background: On the night of 14-15 May, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 110 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones, of which 91 drones did not reach their targets.

