Russian drones attack Poltava and Kyiv oblasts, setting houses, cars and forest on fire
An attack by Russian drones has caused fires and destruction in Poltava and Kyiv oblasts. Houses, forests and cars have burned, and several private farms have been damaged.
Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: In Poltava Oblast’s Lubny district, a house and a car caught fire as a result of the fall of the debris of a Russian UAV.
Firefighters localised the fire. The Russians also damaged several buildings in neighbouring houses.
In the Vyshgorod district in Kyiv Oblast, falling debris from downed drones caused a fire in an unfinished residential house and in the forest. The fire has been extinguished.
In the Fastiv district, two residential houses were damaged as a result of the attack.
It is noted that operational services continue to work to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.
Background: On the night of 14-15 May, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 110 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones, of which 91 drones did not reach their targets.
