Russia launches 110 drones on Ukraine ahead of talks

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 110 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 14-15 May. Ninety-one drones have failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, 62 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) had been downed in the country's east, north, west and centre. A total of 29 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts came under attack.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Background:

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that he was ready to host negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Russian ruler Vladimir Putin agrees to come to Istanbul, both he and Erdoğan will fly there to meet him.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that a refusal by Putin to come to the talks in Türkiye would indicate that Russia does not want to end the war. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that the Russian side is continuing to prepare for talks in Istanbul on 15 May and is not providing any further comments.

Yermak stated that Ukraine is ready for any format of talks with Russia, but there is one condition – a complete ceasefire by Moscow.

On the evening of 14 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.

