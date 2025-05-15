US warns of looming Russian offensive in Ukraine – CNN

Russia is amassing forces on the front line for a possible new offensive to seize additional Ukrainian territory.

Source: CNN citing two US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian commanders "aspire to generate a big force," the first US official said. He added that the likely offensive would aim to capture further territory in eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Putin will attempt to take whatever land he can get right up to the outskirts of Kyiv. The Russians are going to make every effort to get what they can," said the second US official.

The US estimates that Ukrainian drones and effective minefields are significantly restraining the Russians, despite their advantage in manpower in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast (Russia), where Ukrainian forces still hold ground.

At the same time, Ukraine faces a severe shortage of personnel on the battlefield, while Russia also struggles to amass its desired forces.

Advertisement:

However, the first source told CNN there is no evidence North Korea can substantially increase its troop presence in Ukraine after suffering heavy losses.

For weeks, US assessments have been showing that Russia’s military objectives, including seizing further Ukrainian territory, have remained unchanged, despite calls from US President Donald Trump’s administration for a 30-day ceasefire and genuine peace talks.

CNN previously reported that Ukrainian forces have observed Russia moving significant troops and equipment to positions tens of kilometres from the front line for weeks.

Background:

The news comes as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepare for a possible meeting in Türkiye.

However, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported that no meeting between Russia and Ukraine has been organised as of yet in response to the Russian Federation's claims that talks were scheduled for this morning but were subsequently postponed until the afternoon.

After arrival at Ankara airport on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on next steps in negotiations would be made following a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!