Putin has missed opportunity to start negotiating peace, says NATO secretary general on Istanbul talks

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 15 May 2025, 14:59
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has commented on the situation surrounding potential peace talks on Ukraine, taking place in Istanbul, where Russia has sent a low-level delegation.

Source: Rutte at a press conference on the sidelines of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Türkiye, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed his readiness for a personal meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

In contrast, the Russians sent a low-level delegation to Türkiye, Rutte added.

Quote: "The Russians are sending a low-level delegation now and not taking up the opportunity [that] President Zelenskyy has been providing. He said: 'I'm willing to sit with Putin; as soon as the ceasefire is there, we are willing to negotiate a peace deal'. So Ukraine is clearly ready to play ball, but that ball is now in the Russian court."

Details: Rutte also expressed gratitude to the United States and President Donald Trump's team, which, he said, "is laser-focused on bringing peace to Ukraine".

Background:

  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would not be travelling to Istanbul for talks with the Ukrainian delegation.
  • Meanwhile, after landing in Ankara on Thursday, Zelenskyy noted that a decision on Ukraine’s next steps regarding the talks would be made following his conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
  • Media outlets report that no meeting has currently been scheduled between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

