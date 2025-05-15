Russian delegation in Istanbul says it is "competent" and wants to resume 2022 talks

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, has claimed that his negotiating team possesses "all the required competencies and authority" and views the current meeting as a continuation of the "peace process in Istanbul" allegedly initiated three years ago.

Source: Medinsky at a press conference in Istanbul broadcast by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Quote: "We view these negotiations as a continuation of the peace process in Istanbul which, unfortunately, was interrupted by the Ukrainian side three years ago. Our official delegation has been approved by a presidential order, and it possesses all the competencies and authority required to conduct negotiations."

Details: Medinsky claimed that his delegation is committed to "finding possible solutions and common ground" and to "establishing long-term peace", though he added that "the fundamental root causes of the conflict must first be eliminated".

Background:

Zelenskyy has decided to send a Ukrainian delegation headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to the negotiations in Istanbul to discuss peace with the Russian side on 15 May.

At the same time, Zelenskyy criticised the low level of the representation Russia has sent to the talks, calling it a sign of disrespect towards Türkiye and the United States.

It had been expected that either Putin himself or at least Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would attend the negotiations.

