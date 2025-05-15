Zelenskyy reveals topics discussed with Turkish President Erdoğan

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of his latest meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, describing it as "good and productive".

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the meeting with Erdoğan had "focused on bringing peace closer and guaranteeing security".

"We will continue close coordination to ensure that the negotiations are truly resultative," he added.

Zelenskyy also said he and Erdoğan had discussed cooperation within the coalition of the willing, security guarantees, monitoring of the ceasefire, maritime mine clearance, Ukraine's recovery, and the further development of the partnership between the two countries.

"I am grateful that on most of these issues, we share a common vision," he concluded.

Background:

The Ukrainian leader travelled to Ankara in anticipation of the arrival of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.

Instead, Russia sent a low-level delegation headed by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Despite this, Zelenskyy has decided to send a Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to the talks in Istanbul.

