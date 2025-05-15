Russian media reportedly receive instructions from Kremlin on how to cover talks in Istanbul

Russian media outlets have received instructions from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's administration on how to report on the peace talks in Istanbul on 15-16 May.

Source: Meduza, a Russian news outlet

Details: Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky's inclusion in the delegation should be explained by the fact that he led the Russian delegation in Istanbul in 2022, so, as it was said, "it is logical that he should continue his work."

The Russian media are also advised to note that "neither Donald Trump's words nor Zelenskyy's statements" influenced Putin when forming the delegation.

The guidelines do not mention the position that the Russian delegation should convey to the Ukrainian side. They also do not make assumptions about the possible course of the negotiations or offer advice on how to cover their results.

Meanwhile, the authors suggest that pro-Kremlin media outlets report that the "negotiations are currently taking place on terms worse for Ukraine" than three years ago. The guidelines do not explain what constitutes a deterioration in conditions.

The Kremlin also advises the pro-Kremlin press to prepare the audience for the failure of the meeting: the guidelines mention a "new package of sanctions". The authors of the text recommend telling Russians that the new sanctions "will not harm the country's development", that Russia is "successfully coping with the challenges of any sanctions" and that the country's budget "has been drawn up with the sanctions in mind".

Sanctions on trade in energy resources are also mentioned, supposedly not affecting the state of the "energy sector, which is developing steadily".

Background: Earlier, the Kremlin announced that, in addition to Medinsky, the Russian delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Force; and Deputy Defence Minister General Alexander Fomin.

