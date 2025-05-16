Russians hit industrial area in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast
Friday, 16 May 2025, 01:38
The Russians hit an industrial area in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Thursday 15 May.
Source: Kramatorsk City Military Administration
Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians hit the city industrial area at 19:20 using UAVs.
Kramatorsk City Military Administration added that there had been no casualties, but damage had been recorded.
Quote: "We are assessing the aftermath of the attack."
Background: Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts in Donetsk Oblast on Tuesday 13 May, injuring six civilians.
