Russians hit industrial area in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Kramatorsk. Stock photo: City Hall

The Russians hit an industrial area in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Thursday 15 May.

Source: Kramatorsk City Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians hit the city industrial area at 19:20 using UAVs.

Kramatorsk City Military Administration added that there had been no casualties, but damage had been recorded.

Quote: "We are assessing the aftermath of the attack."

Background: Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts in Donetsk Oblast on Tuesday 13 May, injuring six civilians.

