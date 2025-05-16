All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit industrial area in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 May 2025, 01:38
Russians hit industrial area in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Kramatorsk. Stock photo: City Hall

The Russians hit an industrial area in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Thursday 15 May.

Source: Kramatorsk City Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the Russians hit the city industrial area at 19:20 using UAVs.

Advertisement:

Kramatorsk City Military Administration added that there had been no casualties, but damage had been recorded.

Quote: "We are assessing the aftermath of the attack."

Background: Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts in Donetsk Oblast on Tuesday 13 May, injuring six civilians. 

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KramatorskRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
All News
Kramatorsk
Russians attack Kramatorsk, killing one person and injuring two others
Russians attack Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast with drones, injuring three people, including child – video
Russians hit Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring people
RECENT NEWS
13:40
European Commission president: Putin not ready for peace, we have to increase pressure
13:11
Bodies of 909 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine – photos
12:29
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring six people
12:25
US representative reportedly not to take part in Ukraine-Russia talks
12:15
World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump
12:15
Ukraine coordinates positions with four countries ahead of meeting with Russia in Istanbul
11:56
Ukraine has paid US$770 million for weapons it has not received yet – Financial Times
11:39
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
10:57
Talks between Ukraine, US and Türkiye begin in Istanbul
10:56
updatedUS representative to attend Ukraine-Russia talks, but it's not state secretary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: