Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 16 May 2025, 11:39
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as soon as it is possible to organise the meeting, making the comment before heading back to Washington from his tour of Gulf countries.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the planned talks between Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye, Trump said: "We’ll see what happens with Russia and Ukraine."

At the same time, he said he would meet with Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up".

Background:

  • A meeting between representatives of Türkiye, the US and Ukraine began in Istanbul on Friday 16 May. A meeting involving the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is to follow.
  • On 15 May, Trump stated that a peace settlement in Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot happen without him meeting Putin.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supported this view, expressing scepticism about the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul.

