US representative reportedly not to take part in Ukraine-Russia talks

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 16 May 2025, 12:25
US representative reportedly not to take part in Ukraine-Russia talks
Photo: Getty Images

US representative Michael Anton will not participate in the meeting between Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye in Istanbul.

Source: BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As reported by journalist Tom Bateman, who is accompanying the American delegation, US representative Michael Anton, senior aide to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will not participate in the afternoon meeting between Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye.

"He will meet [Putin aide Vladimir] Medinsky from the Russian delegation, separately, first," said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Bateman reported that Anton was to represent the US in talks with the Ukrainian, Russian and Turkish delegations.
  • Meanwhile, trilateral talks between delegations from Ukraine, the US and Türkiye are taking place in Istanbul on Friday.
  • They will be followed by a separate meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye.

