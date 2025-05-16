All Sections
Putin's spokesman says Ukraine and Russia will spell out their vision of ceasefire in detail

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 16 May 2025, 16:55
Vladimir Medinsky. Photo: Getty Images

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation and Putin's aide, has said that the Russians were "satisfied with the results of the meeting" and that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to spell out in detail their vision of a possible future ceasefire.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Quote: "In general, we are satisfied with the results and are ready to continue contact...

We have agreed that each side will present its vision of a possible future ceasefire, will write it down in detail, and after such a vision is presented, we consider it appropriate to continue our negotiations on this basis as well."

Details: The Kremlin spokesman said that the Ukrainian side has requested direct talks between the two leaders. Medinsky said that the Russian side "took note of this request".

Background:

  • Peace talks between delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation are continuing in Istanbul, Türkiye. The Russians have put forward a number of unacceptable conditions.
  • Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said that during the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed the possibility of a thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.
  • Sky News has reported, citing a source in Ukrainian diplomatic circles, that Russia put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.
  • The source said that Russia's demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territories before a ceasefire can be declared.
  • The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side.

