Turkish foreign minister: Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to meet again

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has welcomed the direct talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on 16 May.

Source: Fidan on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the talks, Fidan – who attended the meeting – called it "an important day for global peace".

He listed previously reported agreements, including a planned prisoner exchange meant "as a confidence-building measure", and "written coordination with the other side on the terms that would make a ceasefire possible".

"The parties have also reached a principled agreement to resume negotiations," the Turkish foreign minister announced.

Background:

On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Following the meeting, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the discussions addressed a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and a possible meeting at the leaders’ level.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the negotiations in Istanbul, criticised Russia’s position as unacceptable.

