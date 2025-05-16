All Sections
Turkish foreign minister: Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to meet again

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 May 2025, 17:56
Hakan Fidan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has welcomed the direct talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on 16 May.

Source: Fidan on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the talks, Fidan – who attended the meeting – called it "an important day for global peace".

He listed previously reported agreements, including a planned prisoner exchange meant "as a confidence-building measure", and "written coordination with the other side on the terms that would make a ceasefire possible".

"The parties have also reached a principled agreement to resume negotiations," the Turkish foreign minister announced.

Background: 

  • On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
  • Following the meeting, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the discussions addressed a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and a possible meeting at the leaders’ level.
  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the negotiations in Istanbul, criticised Russia’s position as unacceptable.

