Turkish foreign minister: Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to meet again
Friday, 16 May 2025, 17:56
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has welcomed the direct talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on 16 May.
Source: Fidan on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Commenting on the talks, Fidan – who attended the meeting – called it "an important day for global peace".
He listed previously reported agreements, including a planned prisoner exchange meant "as a confidence-building measure", and "written coordination with the other side on the terms that would make a ceasefire possible".
"The parties have also reached a principled agreement to resume negotiations," the Turkish foreign minister announced.
Background:
- On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
- Following the meeting, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the discussions addressed a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and a possible meeting at the leaders’ level.
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the negotiations in Istanbul, criticised Russia’s position as unacceptable.
