Putin refused to discuss US-Ukraine-Europe peace plan, FT says

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin refused to discuss a peace plan proposed by the United States, Ukraine and European partners.

Source: Financial Times (FT), citing three sources familiar with the matter

Details: The FT reported that Russian officials informed US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, of Putin’s decision on Thursday 8 May.

The peace plan consists of 22 points, the sources said.

The plan was discussed in detail during a 9 May phone call between representatives of Ukraine and the United States. The conversation involved Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and General Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine.

Quote from the FT: "Russia's response resulted in Witkoff, who has met Putin for talks four times since February, postponing provisional plans to meet the Russian leader this week, the people said. A person close to Witkoff said no trip had been planned."

Background:

On 10 May, NBC News reported that US, European and Ukrainian negotiators had prepared a "term sheet" containing 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire.

On the same day, the leaders of four European countries issued a joint statement urging Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. They warned that if Russia refused, they were ready to impose new sanctions which they said would be coordinated between Europe and the United States. Prior to this announcement, they had held a joint telephone conversation with Trump.

