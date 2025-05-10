Trump envoy Witkoff to present Putin with 22 proposals from US, Europe and Ukraine, NBC News reports

US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will present Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a list of 22 proposals concerning the war in Ukraine from the United States, European partners and Ukraine.

Source: NBC News, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A Western official said US, European and Ukrainian negotiators have prepared a "term sheet" containing 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire.

The term sheet reportedly meets Putin’s demand that the US cease its support for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, the source added.

"If Putin wants a way out, here is his way out," the official said of the proposals.

Witkoff is expected to present the proposals to the Russian leader, the sources added. The report did not specify when the meeting might take place.

Background:

Following a summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing has demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days from 12 May.

The EU and the US plan to tighten sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

