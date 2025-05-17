Woman dies in hospital after being injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast

A woman died in hospital on Saturday 17 May after being injured in a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on Friday 16 May.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, a woman injured in a Russian attack last night has died in hospital.''

Background:

On the morning of 16 May, Kiper reported that Russian drones had attacked two districts of Odesa Oblast overnight, causing destruction and fires.

At the time, three people were reported to have been injured, including one woman who was in a serious condition.

