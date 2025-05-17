Woman dies in hospital after being injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast
Saturday, 17 May 2025, 16:39
A woman died in hospital on Saturday 17 May after being injured in a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on Friday 16 May.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Sadly, a woman injured in a Russian attack last night has died in hospital.''
Background:
- On the morning of 16 May, Kiper reported that Russian drones had attacked two districts of Odesa Oblast overnight, causing destruction and fires.
- At the time, three people were reported to have been injured, including one woman who was in a serious condition.
