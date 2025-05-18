Zelenskyy and Vance shake hands at Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance have shaken hands during the inauguration mass for Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

Source: Bloomberg; European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg published a photo of Zelenskyy and Vance shaking hands and smiling.

Zelenskyy was seated next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with Vance nearby.

Background:

The last time Zelenskyy and Vance met was at the White House in February, when a spat broke out between them over Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Last month, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis.

The White House described that brief meeting as "very productive", while Zelenskyy said it had the potential to become historic.

