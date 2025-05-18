Zelenskyy and Vance shake hands at Vatican
Sunday, 18 May 2025, 13:22
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance have shaken hands during the inauguration mass for Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.
Source: Bloomberg; European Pravda
Details: Bloomberg published a photo of Zelenskyy and Vance shaking hands and smiling.
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy was seated next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with Vance nearby.
Background:
- The last time Zelenskyy and Vance met was at the White House in February, when a spat broke out between them over Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- Last month, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis.
- The White House described that brief meeting as "very productive", while Zelenskyy said it had the potential to become historic.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!