All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy and Vance shake hands at Vatican

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 18 May 2025, 13:22
Zelenskyy and Vance shake hands at Vatican
JD Vance shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance have shaken hands during the inauguration mass for Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.

Source: Bloomberg; European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg published a photo of Zelenskyy and Vance shaking hands and smiling.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy was seated next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with Vance nearby.

Background:

  • The last time Zelenskyy and Vance met was at the White House in February, when a spat broke out between them over Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • Last month, Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis.
  • The White House described that brief meeting as "very productive", while Zelenskyy said it had the potential to become historic.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyUSAdiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
Russians brought 2022 talks papers to Istanbul and threaten major demand increase, sources say
Zelenskyy and Vance shake hands at Vatican
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
Zelenskyy briefs Swiss president on talks in Istanbul
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss Istanbul talks and coalition of the willing – video
RECENT NEWS
16:14
Zelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
15:29
Russia plans overnight intercontinental missile launch to intimidate NATO and Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence
15:21
Russians brought 2022 talks papers to Istanbul and threaten major demand increase, sources say
15:05
Slovak PM ready to back referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia
15:01
Ukraine evacuates 10 children from Sumy Oblast after Russian strike on bus carrying their mothers – video
14:46
Zelenskyy to meet Pope Leo XIV privately on Sunday
14:31
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine during speech at inauguration mass
13:22
Zelenskyy and Vance shake hands at Vatican
13:03
Italian prime minister praises Pope Leo XIV's offer to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks
12:27
Kremlin has intensified Doppelganger operation in Poland – Ukraine's intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: