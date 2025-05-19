Starmer discusses sanctions on Russia with EU and US leaders ahead of Trump-Putin call
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has discussed a ceasefire and potential sanctions against Russia with the leaders of the US, Italy, France and Germany ahead of a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Source: Reuters
Details: Reuters reported that the leaders had discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire ahead of the Trump-Putin call, scheduled for Monday 19 May.
They also discussed the imposition of sanctions if Russia fails to seriously engage in a ceasefire and peace talks.
Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy accused Moscow of "obfuscation" after talks between Ukraine and Russia on a possible ceasefire ended in less than two hours, while Trump stated that "nothing could happen" until he meets Putin directly.
Background:
- Trump announced a phone call with Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
- The US president noted that the call with Putin is scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and will focus on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations are being made for the Trump-Putin call.
