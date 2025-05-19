All Sections
Starmer discusses sanctions on Russia with EU and US leaders ahead of Trump-Putin call

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 19 May 2025, 03:36
Starmer discusses sanctions on Russia with EU and US leaders ahead of Trump-Putin call
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has discussed a ceasefire and potential sanctions against Russia with the leaders of the US, Italy, France and Germany ahead of a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters reported that the leaders had discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire ahead of the Trump-Putin call, scheduled for Monday 19 May.

They also discussed the imposition of sanctions if Russia fails to seriously engage in a ceasefire and peace talks.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy accused Moscow of "obfuscation" after talks between Ukraine and Russia on a possible ceasefire ended in less than two hours, while Trump stated that "nothing could happen" until he meets Putin directly.

Background:

  • Trump announced a phone call with Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
  • The US president noted that the call with Putin is scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and will focus on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations are being made for the Trump-Putin call.

