Starmer discusses sanctions on Russia with EU and US leaders ahead of Trump-Putin call

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has discussed a ceasefire and potential sanctions against Russia with the leaders of the US, Italy, France and Germany ahead of a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters reported that the leaders had discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire ahead of the Trump-Putin call, scheduled for Monday 19 May.

Advertisement:

They also discussed the imposition of sanctions if Russia fails to seriously engage in a ceasefire and peace talks.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy accused Moscow of "obfuscation" after talks between Ukraine and Russia on a possible ceasefire ended in less than two hours, while Trump stated that "nothing could happen" until he meets Putin directly.

Background:

Trump announced a phone call with Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies.

The US president noted that the call with Putin is scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and will focus on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations are being made for the Trump-Putin call.

