All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 May 2025, 12:07
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Stock photo: Getty Images

Finland has joined the EU programme that provides military aid to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets held in Europe – with €90 million allocated for this purpose.

Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Finland has been selected as one of the countries to participate in this initiative. An agreement with the European Commission stipulates that Finland will supply Ukraine with large-calibre ammunition. The ammunition will be procured from Finland’s domestic defence industry and paid for using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets, channelled through the European Peace Facility – totalling €90 million.

Advertisement:

Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said that this mechanism both supports jobs in Finland’s defence sector and strengthens aid to Ukraine.

Quote: "This new package alongside our national EUR 660 million support programme will forge closer links between the Finnish industry and Finland’s support for Ukraine. This is a great example of the Finnish defence industry’s abilities, and it shows that our investments into ammunition production capacity are paying off." 

Background: On 18 May, Denmark announced a long-term military support package for Ukraine worth approximately €560 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

FinlandUkraineweapons
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
updatedZelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
All News
Finland
Finnish president and Norwegian PM express cautious optimism about achieving ceasefire in Ukraine
Finland proposes to impose duties on all Russian imports to EU, says Bloomberg
Trump is "running out of patience" with Russia, Finnish president says
RECENT NEWS
12:07
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
12:06
Sony blocks Russians' PlayStation accounts
12:02
Ukraine's foreign minister highlights key difference between Ukraine and Russia shown during Istanbul talks
11:15
Russia reportedly fails to launch intercontinental ballistic missile to intimidate Ukraine and NATO as planned
09:59
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
09:45
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 41 out of 112 Russian drones, 35 go off radar
09:42
updatedSix Russian drones hit Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian and causing critical damage to business – video
09:36
Ukrainian Darknode unit's interceptor drones down first hundred Russian Shaheds
09:14
Retired Abrams tanks head to Ukraine from Australia despite US criticism
08:30
Putin confident he can fully seize four Ukrainian oblasts by end of 2025 – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: