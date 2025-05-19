All Sections
Romanian president signs law allowing troops to shoot down Russian drones in country's airspace

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 19 May 2025, 15:34
Romanian president signs law allowing troops to shoot down Russian drones in country's airspace
Stock photo: Getty Images

Acting President of Romania Ilie Bolojan has signed a law expanding its armed forces’ powers, allowing troops to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are unlawfully in the country’s airspace.

Source: Digi24, 24-hour Romanian TV news channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ilie Bolojan signed the law passed by the Romanian Parliament, which authorises the downing of drones illegally present in Romanian airspace, as well as a law on peaceful conduct of military missions and operations on Romanian territory.

Background:

  • The law on use of national airspace was initiated after several incidents in which Russian attack drones targeting southern Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast entered Romanian airspace. The legislation was finally approved by Parliament in February 2025.
  • Romania’s far-right parties challenged the law in the Constitutional Court but lost the case.
  • In March, Romania confirmed another case of a Russian drone crashing on its territory, in the border area near the Ukrainian settlement of Reni.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Romaniadrones
