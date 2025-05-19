Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the possibility of a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner of war exchange has been discussed with Russia. Ukraine also raised the issue of releasing political prisoners and journalists.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing, as quoted by Ukrinform

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, we are talking about an exchange of prisoners of war. We may also be considering [exchanging] political prisoners and journalists, and we’ve communicated that. I don't want to go into details right now. Exchanging children for military personnel, this approach is... To be honest, we do not support this approach."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia must return Ukrainian children, and that exchanging children for prisoners of war is unfair and illegal.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "These are the principles that the group headed by [Ukrainian Defence Minister] Umierov, together with representatives of the Security Service and intelligence agencies, are working under," the president added.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), expressed confidence that a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Russia will occur next week.

On 16 May, Defence Intelligence deputy chief Vadym Skibitskyi said that Ukraine had begun reviewing the lists of POWs who are to be brought back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia in the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.

On 16 May 2025, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement in Istanbul on the simultaneous release and exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 prisoners of war.

On 17 May, the Security Service of Ukraine began preparations for the implementation of the agreement on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine in a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000.

