Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the possibility of a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner of war exchange has been discussed with Russia. Ukraine also raised the issue of releasing political prisoners and journalists.
Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing, as quoted by Ukrinform
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, we are talking about an exchange of prisoners of war. We may also be considering [exchanging] political prisoners and journalists, and we’ve communicated that. I don't want to go into details right now. Exchanging children for military personnel, this approach is... To be honest, we do not support this approach."
Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia must return Ukrainian children, and that exchanging children for prisoners of war is unfair and illegal.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "These are the principles that the group headed by [Ukrainian Defence Minister] Umierov, together with representatives of the Security Service and intelligence agencies, are working under," the president added.
Background:
- Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), expressed confidence that a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Russia will occur next week.
- On 16 May, Defence Intelligence deputy chief Vadym Skibitskyi said that Ukraine had begun reviewing the lists of POWs who are to be brought back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia in the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange.
- On 16 May 2025, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement in Istanbul on the simultaneous release and exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 prisoners of war.
- On 17 May, the Security Service of Ukraine began preparations for the implementation of the agreement on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine in a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000.
