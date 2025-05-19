All Sections
Zelenskyy announces where the next meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, the US and Russia may take place

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 19 May 2025, 22:11
Zelenskyy announces where the next meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, the US and Russia may take place
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is considering hosting an international meeting attended by delegations from Russia, the US, the EU, and the UK.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing

Details: Zelenskyy said that several potential locations for the meeting are under discussion.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are considering a meeting of all the teams. We want to organise it at a high level and with the participation of the US, Ukraine, Russia, some EU representatives and the UK. This meeting could take place in Türkiye, the Vatican or Switzerland. We are considering these three venues.

The important thing is not comfort, but who can organise a meeting that achieves the desired result."

Details: The president also emphasised that this is a meeting at the highest level, involving delegations from all sides.

Background:

  • On 19 May, US President Donald Trump had a call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, after which he announced that Ukraine and Russia will immediately start ceasefire talks.
  • Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact has been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.
  • Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy for "several minutes".

