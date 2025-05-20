All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine completes screening of three clusters for EU accession negotiations

Tetyana Vysotska, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 May 2025, 12:07
Ukraine completes screening of three clusters for EU accession negotiations
EU and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, has announced that Ukraine has already completed the screening of three negotiation clusters for EU accession talks.

Source: a statement by Kos before the start of a meeting of the EU Council on defence and foreign affairs on 20 May in Brussels

Details: These are clusters 1 – Fundamentals, 2 – Internal Market and 6 – Foreign Relations.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kos: "Ukraine has done its homework, so it’s ready for Cluster 1 Fundamentals to be open. And now the Council will have all the elements to make a decision. Last week, we sent two other screenings to the Council – Cluster 2 and Cluster 6 for both countries, Ukraine and Moldova."

Details: Kos said that if the work were to advance with the same speed as it does now, all screenings could have been processed by autumn. 

She said that it would also be a message for Ukraine. Kos stressed that Ukraine’s integration into the EU would be a key element of the security guarantees after peace talks started. She pointed out that it concerned not only the security of Ukraine but also the security of Europe and the European Union. 

Background:

  • On 16 January 2025, the European Commission sent the EU Council its first screening report on Cluster 1, Fundamentals, for Ukraine.
  • However, in February 2025, Hungary blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster with Ukraine and promised to block the opening of clusters until consultations with the population on this issue were held.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán already voted in a poll against Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineEU
Advertisement:
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
Trump states he is ready to "back away" from Ukraine-Russia talks if "progress isn't made"
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
European leaders reveal what Trump told them about his call with Putin
All News
Ukraine
EU defence ministers to discuss aid for Ukraine and boosting European defence capability
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania
RECENT NEWS
14:05
EXPLAINERWhy the first round of Poland's presidential election was a wake-up call for Ukraine's friends
14:01
Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump
13:27
Russia faces problems with IT systems after foreign companies leave
13:12
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people
12:58
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
12:40
Ukraine and EU still figuring out how to preserve balanced trade, Ukraine's trade rep says
12:27
German defence minister after Trump-Putin call: Russia not ready for concessions
12:17
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
12:07
Ukraine completes screening of three clusters for EU accession negotiations
12:05
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: