Ukrainian air defences down 63 out of 76 drones launched by Russia overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 76 loitering munitions on the night of 20-21 May (from 00:30 on 21 May). Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 22 of them, while a further 41 have disappeared from radar.

Details: The Russians attacked Ukraine with 76 Shahed-type loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types from Kursk, Oryol and Bryansk oblasts of Russia.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence units have downed 63 Russian Shahed UAVs and other types of drones over Ukraine’s eastern, northern and central oblasts.

A total of 22 drones are reported to have been shot down by air defence fire, while 41 have disappeared from radar or been suppressed by electronic warfare (causing no adverse effects).

Meanwhile, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts have been affected by the Russian attack.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire teams from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Earlier reports indicated that the Russians had carried out a missile strike on Sumy Oblast.

Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed and over ten injured in a Russian missile strike on a firing range in Sumy Oblast on 20 May.

