Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on sanctioned defence industry plant in Russia's Oryol Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 21 May 2025, 12:57
Fire after the strike. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Units from Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, struck the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant operated by the Russian defence industry in Oryol Oblast on the night of 20-21 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Ten UAVs are confirmed to have reached the target area. A fire was recorded. Detailed information on the damage caused to the facility by the strike is being gathered."

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that despite international sanctions, the plant produces almost 3 million devices annually and employs about 700 people.

The General Staff noted that the facility is one of Russia's leading companies in developing and producing semiconductor devices and components. Its main lines of activity are the manufacturing of semiconductor devices, microelectronics, power electronics, diodes and diode assemblies, chips for switching power supplies, optoelectronic switches and servo drives.

The company supplies products to at least 19 companies in Russia's military-industrial complex, particularly those producing Sukhoi aircraft and Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.

Background:

  • Earlier, Andrei Klichkov, the governor of Oryol Oblast, said that a drone attack on the town of Bolkhov had damaged "several residential buildings and the premises of the Bolkhov Semiconductor Plant".
  • Radio Liberty journalist Mark Krutov geolocated the fire near the main building of the plant. The extent of the damage is still unknown.

