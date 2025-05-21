US secretary of state refuses to call Putin a war criminal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declined to label Russian ruler Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

Source: Rubio during a hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a round of questions, Rubio had a tense exchange with Democrat Congressman Bill Keating, who first asked whether Russia was the aggressor in the war.

Advertisement:

"Yes, Russia invaded Ukraine. They invaded them, yes," Rubio replied.

Keating then followed up by asking whether Putin was a war criminal.

"You can look at instances that have happened there and certainly characterise them as war crimes, but our intent is to end the war," Rubio answered evasively.

Keating then repeated the question.

"We can’t end the war without talking to Mr Putin", Rubio said. Keating interrupted him, repeating his simple question of whether Putin, with whom the US is negotiating, is a war criminal.

"I’m answering your question," Rubio responded. "And the answer is that war crimes have been committed. No doubt. And who was responsible for that, there will be a time and place for that accountability. But right now, the job is to end the war."

Keating repeated his question several more times but never received a direct answer.

Background:

On 7 May, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed when asked whether he considered Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

Politico reported that US President Donald Trump's administration had opposed the inclusion of a pledge of continued support for Kyiv and a reference to the illegality of Russia's war against Ukraine in an upcoming G7 statement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!