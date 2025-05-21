Politico: Trump team opposed to pledging support for Ukraine or condemning Russia's war in G7 statement

Politico has reported, citing two informed sources, that US President Donald Trump's administration has opposed the inclusion of a pledge of continued support for Kyiv and a reference to the illegality of Russia's war against Ukraine in an upcoming G7 statement.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico revealed that two officials involved in drafting the G7 statement said problems had arisen in agreeing on the final text being prepared by G7 finance ministers in Canada due to the US position.

Specifically, the United States has objected to the inclusion of language affirming continued support for Ukraine.

Furthermore, Washington reportedly wants to avoid describing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as "illegal".

Background:

This is not the first time under the Trump administration that the US has blocked strong language in G7 statements concerning Ukraine due to Trump’s eagerness to push Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin towards peace talks.

In February, the G7 countries failed to agree on a joint statement marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine due to serious disagreements with Washington.

In April, the United States refused to sign a joint statement condemning Russia’s missile strike on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has openly admitted that the United States seeks to "avoid antagonistic language" towards Russia in G7 statements.

