New Ground Forces commander-in-chief appointed in Russia

Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, who was awarded the title of Hero of Russia for the occupation of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, has been appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces.

Details: Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said that Mordvichev is an "experienced combat officer" who "fully revealed his talent as a military commander during a special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.]".

Notably, in March 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Mordvichev had been killed.

For reference: According to the Russian agency Interfax, prior to this appointment, Mordvichev commanded the Centre Group of Forces. It was officially reported that in February 2024, under his command, this group occupied Avdiivka.

Mordvichev was reportedly born on 14 January 1976 in Pavlodar (Kazakhstan). In 1997, he graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School, and in 2006, from the General Military Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

After graduating from the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in 2016, he was appointed deputy corps commander. From 2017 to 2019, Mordvichev was chief of staff and first deputy commander of the Central Military District.

From 2019 to 2021, he was chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District, commander of the 8th Army from 2021 to 2022, and deputy commander of the entire Southern Military District from 2022 to 2023.

In 2023, Mordvichev was appointed commander of the Central Military District.

On 15 May, it became known that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had dismissed General Oleg Salyukov from his post as commander-in-chief of the Russian Ground Forces and appointed him deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council.

Salyukov had commanded the Russian Ground Forces since May 2014.

