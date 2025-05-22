Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence

Ukraine has submitted a list of POWs to the Russians for a prisoner swap in a thousand-for-thousand format.

Source: Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Details: Peskov also confirmed that Russia had received the list of prisoners of war.

Earlier, Peskov stated that all parties are interested in carrying out a thousand-for-thousand exchange as quickly as possible.

On 16 May 2025, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement in Istanbul on the simultaneous release and exchange of 1,000 POWs on each side.

On 16 May, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that Ukraine had begun reviewing the lists of POWs who are to be brought back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia in the thousand-for-thousand format.

On 22 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on preparations for a potential prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia in the thousand-for-thousand format. He stated that Ukraine is currently examining the list of individuals submitted by the Russian side.

