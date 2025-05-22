Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
Thursday, 22 May 2025, 18:16
Ukraine has submitted a list of POWs to the Russians for a prisoner swap in a thousand-for-thousand format.
Source: Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Details: Peskov also confirmed that Russia had received the list of prisoners of war.
Earlier, Peskov stated that all parties are interested in carrying out a thousand-for-thousand exchange as quickly as possible.
Background:
- On 16 May 2025, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement in Istanbul on the simultaneous release and exchange of 1,000 POWs on each side.
- On 16 May, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that Ukraine had begun reviewing the lists of POWs who are to be brought back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia in the thousand-for-thousand format.
- On 22 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on preparations for a potential prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia in the thousand-for-thousand format. He stated that Ukraine is currently examining the list of individuals submitted by the Russian side.
