All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin hopes for 1000 for 1000 prisoner swap to progress swiftly, Putin's spokesman says

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 22 May 2025, 13:33
Kremlin hopes for 1000 for 1000 prisoner swap to progress swiftly, Putin's spokesman says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that all parties are committed to expediting a prisoner-of-war (POW) exchange between Russia and Ukraine in the 1000-for-1000 format.

Source: Peskov in a comment to Russian media 

Quote: "This process is quite complex. It involves work on individual names. Given the scale of the 1000-for-1000 exchange, it will take some time. This work is progressing swiftly."

Advertisement:

Background

  • Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), expressed confidence that a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Russia will occur next week.
  • On 16 May, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of DIU, said that Ukraine had begun reviewing the lists of POWs who are to be brought back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia in the 1,000-for-1,000 format.
  • On 16 May 2025, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement in Istanbul on the simultaneous release and exchange of 1,000 POWs on each side.
  • On 17 May, the Security Service of Ukraine began preparations for the implementation of the agreement on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine in the 1000-for-1000 format.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

exchange
Advertisement:
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Zelenskyy on 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap: Ukraine is verifying details of every individual listed by Russia
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
All News
exchange
Prisoner exchange with Russia set for next week, says Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
Ukraine begins reviewing lists of POWs for swap with Russia
Ukrainian mother let off fine for speeding to reunite with son just freed from Russian captivity
RECENT NEWS
19:15
A self-reliant Europe: how the EU must learn to navigate a new reality with Trump and Putin
18:32
"Kiwi" from New Zealand: 20-year-old foreigner came to fight for Ukraine after reading news – video
18:28
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
18:16
Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
18:07
Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast
18:02
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
17:25
IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:19
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
17:06
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
16:38
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: