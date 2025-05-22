Kremlin hopes for 1000 for 1000 prisoner swap to progress swiftly, Putin's spokesman says
Thursday, 22 May 2025, 13:33
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that all parties are committed to expediting a prisoner-of-war (POW) exchange between Russia and Ukraine in the 1000-for-1000 format.
Source: Peskov in a comment to Russian media
Quote: "This process is quite complex. It involves work on individual names. Given the scale of the 1000-for-1000 exchange, it will take some time. This work is progressing swiftly."
Background
- Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), expressed confidence that a prisoner exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 with Russia will occur next week.
- On 16 May, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of DIU, said that Ukraine had begun reviewing the lists of POWs who are to be brought back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia in the 1,000-for-1,000 format.
- On 16 May 2025, the delegations of Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement in Istanbul on the simultaneous release and exchange of 1,000 POWs on each side.
- On 17 May, the Security Service of Ukraine began preparations for the implementation of the agreement on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine in the 1000-for-1000 format.
