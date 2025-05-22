Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent

The Moldovan government has confirmed that, alongside Ukraine, it is taking legal steps to prepare for accession talks with the European Union.

Source: spokesman for the Moldovan government Daniel Vodă in a comment to European Pravda

Details: Earlier, European Pravda reported, citing sources, that Kyiv and Chișinău had submitted roadmaps to Brussels – documents expected to be defined as the criteria for opening negotiations – without waiting for an official assessment and invitation from the EU, which were previously considered mandatory stages of the accession process.

Quote: "Yes, last week the government approved three roadmaps, and we are taking all necessary technical steps to allow the Council to adopt a decision on Moldova’s readiness to begin negotiations (on EU accession – ed.) on the chapters of the first cluster."

More details: The main technical requirement for opening negotiations is the submission of roadmaps to the EU in accordance with the negotiation framework and their positive assessment by the European Commission.

Earlier, a European Pravda source noted that Kyiv and Chișinău submitted the approved roadmaps to Brussels and to the Polish presidency at the Council of the EU last Thursday 15 May. This procedure was not officially communicated.

These steps aim to reduce delays caused by Hungary’s veto, although they deviate from the enlargement procedure the EU has applied to other candidate countries. However, Ukraine coordinated these actions with the Polish presidency and the European Commission.

