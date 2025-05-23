Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called the opposition presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki’s promise to block Ukraine’s accession to NATO an act of "treason against the state".

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by Tusk on TVN24, a Polish 24-hour commercial news channel

Details: Tusk said that the presidential candidate had claimed that Poland would never agree to Ukraine joining NATO, and there could be no better term for this than treason against the state.

He added that he considers this one of the most high-profile scandals of this campaign.

Tusk stressed that there were few issues on which full consensus and complete solidarity were reached between the late President Lech Kaczyński and himself during his time as prime minister. However, he said that there was complete agreement on the matter of Ukraine, its sovereignty, its pro-Western stance, and NATO membership.

He stressed that Ukraine’s NATO membership was fundamental for Poland’s security, and therefore the last thing Poland should do was to implement or support Putin’s demands.

The signing of an eight-point declaration between Nawrocki and Sławomir Mentzen, the leader of the Confederation, an anti-Ukrainian organisation, took place during a live broadcast.

Nawrocki stated that he would not sign the law ratifying Ukraine’s accession to NATO. According to him, discussing this issue is pointless.

Following the first round of the presidential election held on 18 May, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling party advanced to the second round with 31.36% of the vote, along with Karol Nawrocki, Head of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, backed by the opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), who received 29.54%.

