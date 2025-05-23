Russia exerts pressure along entire front line, Ukrainian troops hold ground successfully – Estonian intelligence

Russian forces continue to exert pressure along all major fronts in Ukraine, but Ukrainian units are successfully holding their positions, Estonian Defence Forces' Intelligence Centre reports.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pressure remains high in Donetsk Oblast, particularly around the town of Kostiantynivka. Russian offensive operations are also ongoing from the direction of the settlements of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

Over the past week, Russian forces have advanced in the area between the settlements of Pokrovsk and Toretsk. While the territorial gains are small, Russian troops have managed to seize a key section of the highway between Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar. However, the occupation of Kostiantynivka is considered unlikely in the near future.

Russian forces continue to carry out high-intensity attacks near Pokrovsk and towards Novopavlivka, which account for half of all strikes.

Nevertheless, these efforts have not led to significant results. Estonian military officials noted that Ukrainian forces are successfully holding the line.

Overall, Estonian defence forces assess that the frontline situation has remained stable for several months, essentially since the beginning of the year.

Russian forces are trying to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in order to strengthen their position ahead of possible negotiations.

However, Russia has shown no clear signs of seeking a ceasefire and is likely to maintain the current level of hostilities.

Recently, UK intelligence reported that Russian forces had achieved tactical gains in Donetsk Oblast over the past month, particularly near Kostiantynivka.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia may suffer its record losses of the war against Ukraine in 2025.

