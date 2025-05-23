All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia exerts pressure along entire front line, Ukrainian troops hold ground successfully – Estonian intelligence

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 23 May 2025, 14:45
Russia exerts pressure along entire front line, Ukrainian troops hold ground successfully – Estonian intelligence
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces continue to exert pressure along all major fronts in Ukraine, but Ukrainian units are successfully holding their positions, Estonian Defence Forces' Intelligence Centre reports.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pressure remains high in Donetsk Oblast, particularly around the town of Kostiantynivka. Russian offensive operations are also ongoing from the direction of the settlements of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

Advertisement:

Over the past week, Russian forces have advanced in the area between the settlements of Pokrovsk and Toretsk. While the territorial gains are small, Russian troops have managed to seize a key section of the highway between Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar. However, the occupation of Kostiantynivka is considered unlikely in the near future.

Russian forces continue to carry out high-intensity attacks near Pokrovsk and towards Novopavlivka, which account for half of all strikes.

Nevertheless, these efforts have not led to significant results. Estonian military officials noted that Ukrainian forces are successfully holding the line.

Overall, Estonian defence forces assess that the frontline situation has remained stable for several months, essentially since the beginning of the year.

Russian forces are trying to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in order to strengthen their position ahead of possible negotiations.

However, Russia has shown no clear signs of seeking a ceasefire and is likely to maintain the current level of hostilities.

Background:

  • Recently, UK intelligence reported that Russian forces had achieved tactical gains in Donetsk Oblast over the past month, particularly near Kostiantynivka.
  • Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia may suffer its record losses of the war against Ukraine in 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Estoniawar
Advertisement:
Ukraine brings back 390 people from captivity as first part of large exchange with Russia
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
Russian drones reach Ukraine's western oblasts: railway station ablaze, destruction reported
"They didn't step outside for nearly three years": Nine children brought back from Russian-occupied territories
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
All News
Estonia
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
Estonian Rescue Association hands over vehicles and equipment to Ukraine
Banner mocking Putin as "Putler" displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day
RECENT NEWS
18:08
EXPLAINERWhat is a "militant democracy" and how does it help resist extremists
17:56
Ukraine and US launch Reconstruction Fund under minerals deal
17:30
Russians hit Chuhuiv with missile, killing one woman
17:04
Ukraine brings back 390 people from captivity as first part of large exchange with Russia
16:50
Ukraine and Swedish Saab company discuss avionics upgrade for Soviet-era fleet
16:44
Pentagon may downgrade status of Office for Ukraine – media
16:43
Poland intercepts Russian plane actions of which posed a threat
16:43
Russian missile strike on Odesa port kills 1, injures 8
16:36
Russians execute two Ukrainian prisoners of war on Pokrovsk front
16:08
Mi-8 military helicopter crashes in Russia, crew dead
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: