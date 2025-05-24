Suspilne posts photos showing Kyiv's Obolonskyi district after Russian large-scale attack

The Russians launched a large-scale UAV and ballistic attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 23-24 May. The public broadcaster Suspilne has posted photos of the aftermath of the strikes in the Obolonskyi district of the capital.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Kyrylo Fesyk, Head of Obolonskyi District State Administration

Details: Suspilne posted images of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv, saying "The photos show the aftermath of Russian large-scale attack on the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv".

Suspilne also quoted a resident of a building in the Obolonskyi district that was hit by a Russian UAV debris.

Quote: "I thought it might just pass without incident, but then there was a loud bang and glass scattered across the balcony. I wanted to run out, but the smoke had filled the corridor."

I live on the seventh floor. So I waited until the guys came up. Thanks to them, I got down. I'm more or less fine. But what happened to other people is horrifying."

Fire appliance Photo: Suspilne

Shattered windows Photo: Suspilne

Rescue worker on a destroyed balcony Photo: Suspilne

Details: At 06:20, Fesyk reported that the fire following the Russian attack in the Obolonskyi district had been completely extinguished.

Background:

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv on the evening of 23 May due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs and later ballistic missiles. Casualties were recorded in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the aftermath of a Russian combined attack on Kyiv on the morning of 24 May.

