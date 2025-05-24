All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence records 150 executions of soldiers in Russian captivity

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 09:21
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that the number of executions of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield is increasing – over 150 such cases have been recorded.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The intelligence officers have also recorded direct orders to kill prisoners of war.

DIU cited the words of Morris Tidball-Binz, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, who is convinced that such executions "would not happen with such numbers and frequency without orders – or at the very least consent" of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote from DIU: "These crimes are not isolated incidents but part of a deliberate policy by the leadership of the aggressor state – Russia."

Background: On the morning of 22 May 2025, during an assault on the positions of Ukraine's defence forces near the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district, the Russians took two Ukrainian servicemen prisoner and later executed them.

