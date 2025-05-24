Crimea schools renamed en masse to glorify Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine

A large-scale project is underway in Russian-occupied Crimea to rename schools in honour of Russian "heroes" of the war against Ukraine, referred to by Russia as the "special military operation", and the Soviet army, under the initiative titled a hero’s name for a school.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing an anonymous Crimean human rights activist

Details: Local activists report that over 200 schools in Crimea have been renamed.

Quote: "The Russian occupation authorities in Simferopol, Sudak, Dzhankoi, Kirovskyi, Rozdolne and Chornomorskyi districts are the most actively involved.

In Simferopol, the Russian-installed City Council decided to rename 27 schools. For example, School No. 38 was renamed in honour of Vladislav Dorokhin, a so-called ‘hero of the special military operation’. Memorial plaques, memory corners, historical displays and museums are being established in schools, and ‘patriotic clubs’ are being organised."

The activist stated that the Russian occupying authorities aim to expand the project to more schools, describing it as having "a long-term ideological impact on Crimean schoolchildren, instilling Russian militaristic values, glorifying military aggression and celebrating participants in the war against Ukraine".

