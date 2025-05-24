All Sections
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 24 May 2025, 19:43
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
The Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed. Photo: screenshot from a video by the Chornyi Lis brigade on YouTube

Ukrainian reconnaissance troops from the Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) artillery brigade have detected and adjusted fire on a launcher for a state-of-the-art Russian Buk-M3 air defence system.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of the Ukrainian defence forces; Chornyi Lis brigade on YouTube

Quote from Khortytsia: "An enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed on one of the key fronts.

Reconnaissance troops from the Chornyi Lis artillery brigade detected and adjusted fire on a launcher for a state-of-the-art enemy medium-range Buk-M3 air defence missile system carrying ammunition. The enemy air defence system was detected at the position before being fired on."

Details: The brigade released a video of the Russian air defence system being destroyed.

Reference: The Buk-M3 air defence system is one of Russia’s key air defence assets, used to engage targets in the air, on the ground and at sea. The Buk-M3 is the latest modification, with an interception radius of up to 70 km. This air defence system costs an estimated US$45 million.

