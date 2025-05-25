All Sections
Russian drone strikes injure three in Kharkiv, including child

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 25 May 2025, 01:46
Russian drone strikes injure three in Kharkiv, including child
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

A series of explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv on the night of 24-25 May, damaging civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. Three people were injured in the attack, one of whom was a child.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "A third strike by enemy drones has hit the city! Enemy drones are still near Kharkiv. A fire has broken out at one of the attack sites."

Details: The mayor reports that strikes were recorded in the Osnovianskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

"A civilian business was damaged in the Osnovianskyi district," Terekhov said.

At 02:46, Terekhov reported that windows in several apartment buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district had been shattered due to the attack. A child had been injured by the glass fragments and was receiving medical treatment.

Update at 03:02: The number of casualties in the Shevchenkivskyi district rose to three.

