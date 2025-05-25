Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
Sunday, 25 May 2025, 12:03
Russian forces have launched an airstrike on a house in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing two women and injuring three other people.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "As of now, two people are reported to have been killed – women aged 85 and 56. A 60-year-old man and two women aged 75 and 68 have also been injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance."
Details: Early reports indicate that the strike was carried out using a FAB-500 aerial bomb.
Background:
- On the night of 24-25 May, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine using 367 aerial weapons. More than 310 of them were either destroyed or disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).
- As a result of the large-scale overnight attack, three children were killed and 12 people injured in Zhytomyr Oblast.
