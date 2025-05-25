All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force says light aircraft not effective against Shahed drones at night

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 May 2025, 12:06
Ukraine's Air Force says light aircraft not effective against Shahed drones at night
Yurii Ihnat. Photo: Ukrinform

Light aircraft cannot currently be used to shoot down Shahed drones during night-time attacks, although the Ukrainian command is looking for ways to use them in the future, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat has said.

Source: Ihnat during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The defence forces use all available methods to shoot [drones] down. As I’ve already noted, fighter jets, helicopters, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare were all employed [last night], and Unmanned Systems Forces have been strengthening our drone air defence capabilities.

Many experts have drawn attention to light aircraft. We’ve actually been using them for a while. Yak-52 planes are quite effective when the weather and visibility allow it – mainly against reconnaissance UAVs.

But we shouldn’t rely on light aircraft in this context, especially given that the Shahed’s warhead has now been increased to up to 90 kg. Light aircraft simply cannot operate at night."

Details: Ihnat stressed, however, that Ukraine is actively seeking ways to adapt light aircraft so that they can intercept Shahed drones.

