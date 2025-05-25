All Sections
Ukrainian forces have captured 971 Russian troops during Kursk operation – Ukraine's General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 16:20
Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine’s General Staff has stated that the Ukrainian defence forces have captured 971 Russian service members since the beginning of the ongoing offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "To free our people from the enemy’s torture chambers, the defence forces are relentlessly replenishing the POW exchange pool with Russian soldiers and officers.

The Kursk offensive operation has been the most effective effort in this regard. Between 6 August 2024 and 25 May 2025, our defenders have captured 971 members of the Russian armed forces. The Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct active operations in Kursk Oblast."

Details: The General Staff emphasised that a numerically superior adversary can only be defeated through unconventional approaches, describing the Kursk campaign as "an unexpected and asymmetric move whose success has been acknowledged internationally".

Quote: "The fight continues – for our territory and our people. Ukraine leaves no one behind."

Background:

