Ukraine’s General Staff has stated that the Ukrainian defence forces have captured 971 Russian service members since the beginning of the ongoing offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "To free our people from the enemy’s torture chambers, the defence forces are relentlessly replenishing the POW exchange pool with Russian soldiers and officers.

The Kursk offensive operation has been the most effective effort in this regard. Between 6 August 2024 and 25 May 2025, our defenders have captured 971 members of the Russian armed forces. The Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct active operations in Kursk Oblast."

Details: The General Staff emphasised that a numerically superior adversary can only be defeated through unconventional approaches, describing the Kursk campaign as "an unexpected and asymmetric move whose success has been acknowledged internationally".

Quote: "The fight continues – for our territory and our people. Ukraine leaves no one behind."

On Friday 23 May, Ukraine and Russia conducted the first phase of the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange, resulting in the return of 390 Ukrainians – 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.

On Saturday, a further 307 Ukrainian defenders, all men of private and sergeant rank, were brought back from Russian captivity.

On 25 May, Ukraine and Russia completed the third phase of the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange, liberating another 303 Ukrainian defenders.

Colonel Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, Commander of the Azov National Guard Brigade, has stated that not a single Azov fighter was included in the recent three-day prisoner exchange with Russia. He said he does not believe the Ukrainian authorities are interested in bringing them back.

Journalist Stanislav Aseyev has drawn attention to the plight of civilians who have been held in Russian captivity for eight years, pointing out that not one of them was among those released during the recent thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.

