Ukraine's POW authority explains why Azov troops and prisoners held since 2014 were not freed in latest swap

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 19:06
Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, has explained why Azov Brigade soldiers and Ukrainians held captive since 2014 were not among those released in the recent thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.

Source: Yusov in a comment to journalists, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Yusov stated that the exchange was based on "mutual lists", with the Russian side determining whom it was ready to hand over to Ukraine, and Ukraine likewise forming its own list.

Quote: "But every person held in Russian captivity must be brought back. Ukraine is fighting for every one of its citizens. We are working in extremely difficult conditions due to the full-scale invasion and the Mariupol garrison remains one of our top priorities for repatriation."

More details: Yusov also noted that Russia ignores requests to exchange Ukrainians who have been held since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, or outright refuses to include them.

Quote: "They [the Russians – ed.] say, 'This is not a prisoner of war and cannot be swapped in the exchange'. So there are many refusals, but the fact remains. This is a violation of international humanitarian law, yet another crime against humanity. And every one of them must come back home."

Background:

