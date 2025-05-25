Ukraine's POW authority explains why Azov troops and prisoners held since 2014 were not freed in latest swap
Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, has explained why Azov Brigade soldiers and Ukrainians held captive since 2014 were not among those released in the recent thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.
Source: Yusov in a comment to journalists, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Details: Yusov stated that the exchange was based on "mutual lists", with the Russian side determining whom it was ready to hand over to Ukraine, and Ukraine likewise forming its own list.
Quote: "But every person held in Russian captivity must be brought back. Ukraine is fighting for every one of its citizens. We are working in extremely difficult conditions due to the full-scale invasion and the Mariupol garrison remains one of our top priorities for repatriation."
More details: Yusov also noted that Russia ignores requests to exchange Ukrainians who have been held since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, or outright refuses to include them.
Quote: "They [the Russians – ed.] say, 'This is not a prisoner of war and cannot be swapped in the exchange'. So there are many refusals, but the fact remains. This is a violation of international humanitarian law, yet another crime against humanity. And every one of them must come back home."
Background:
- On Friday 23 May, Ukraine and Russia conducted the first phase of the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange, resulting in the return of 390 Ukrainians – 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.
- On Saturday, a further 307 Ukrainian defenders, all men of private and sergeant rank, were brought back from Russian captivity.
- On 25 May, Ukraine and Russia completed the third phase of the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange, liberating another 303 Ukrainian defenders.
- Colonel Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, Commander of the Azov National Guard Brigade, has stated that not a single Azov fighter was included in the recent three-day prisoner exchange with Russia. He said he does not believe the Ukrainian authorities are interested in bringing them back.
- Journalist Stanislav Aseyev has stated that none of the civilians who have been held in Russian captivity for eight years were among those released in the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.
