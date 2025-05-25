All Sections
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 34, 115 homes damaged – photos, video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 20:54
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 May has risen to 33, including seven children.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

руйнування на Київщині, фото ОВА
The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv oblast.
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The number of people injured in the oblast has risen to 33. Seven of them are children.

Nineteen of those injured are currently receiving treatment at seven medical facilities. All necessary medical assistance is being provided in full. No life-threatening conditions have been recorded. Seven of those injured are in a satisfactory (fair) condition and 12 are in a moderate condition."

Details: Kalashnyk said that 39 houses had been damaged or destroyed in the village of Makariv.

руйнування на Київщині, фото ОВА
The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv oblast.
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Update: At 20:37, Kalashnyk reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast has risen to 34.

A total of 115 houses in the Bucha, Fastiv and Bila Tserkva districts were damaged during the overnight air attack. Food warehouses, educational institutions, garages and outbuildings were also damaged.

Kalyshnyk also posted a video from the village of Markhalivka, where 22 houses were damaged during the attack, most of them totally destroyed.

Background: Earlier reports said that four people in Kyiv Oblast had been killed and 29 injured in the large-scale overnight Russian aerial attack. Damage was reported in four of the oblast’s districts.

